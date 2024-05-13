Police are closing in on the organizers responsible for booing that raised safety concerns.

By Patrick Chilatu

Sources within the Police Service have confirmed that investigations are nearing completion regarding the booing incident at yesterday’s ABSA soccer finals, which they believe jeopardized the safety of both the stadium and its spectators.

Investigators are primarily concerned about safety, particularly because the gathering was non-political. Insiders suggest that the police interests are, a potential commotion that could have led to a stampede, if the opposing side had reacted to the booing.

Sources have named Emmanuel Mwamba as a potential instigator of what could have been a catastrophe, potentially leading to FIFA and CAF banning Zambia due to safety concerns of all its stadiums.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Mwamba issued a statement this morning denying any involvement in orchestrating the booing. Last evening, Mwamba shared a video showing a small group of individuals booing, but is accusing State House of scheming to have him arrested.