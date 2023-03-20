POLICE ARREST 13 EVELYN HONE COLLEGE STUDENTS

March 20, 2023 – Thirteen students from Evelyn Hone College in Lusaka have been arrested for the offence of Conduct Likely to cause Breach of Peace.

The students who include three females were apprehended from Ministry of Science and Technology headquarters where they gathered with placards today around 12:30 hours.

Initial investigations indicate that the students were all suspended from College for a period of three years after being caught in Examination Malpractice. It is alleged that the Students were airing out their grievances to the Ministry for not allowing them write examinations.

They are all in Police Custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer