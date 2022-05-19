Police arrest 3 Lusaka women who “raped themselves”

POLICE in Lusaka have today arrested three women who filed a false report of being abducted, raped and robbed.

Early this week, the trio while appearing on Spring TV demonstrated great talent and skill of narrating events that never took place as they recited rehearsed tales of how they were attacked on a bus, abducted and taken to the crime-plagued Chibolya Compound where they were all raped and robbed off K3, 200.

After concocting the false story the bevy which includes Tanaka Nkandu aged 29 of Chilenje South, Dorica Mbewe aged 25 of Kalingalinga and Isabel Stevens aged 28 of Libala South then went and filed a report at Embassy Police Post on May 9, 2022.

However, after investigations police found the report to be bogus and have since charged the trio with Giving False Information to a Public Officer Contrary to Section 125 (a) Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

They are currently in police detention awaiting court appearance.

In a statement this afternoon, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba said there are some people who wanted to create a seemingly unsafe environment in the country by reporting false abduction cases and posting them on social media.

“This is despite us the Zambia Police Service having repeatedly warned people against engaging in this criminal act. What we have so far observed through our investigations is that most of these persons reporting these false abduction cases have an element of wanting to either extort money from their relatives or defraud their employers,” Kajoba stated.

Kajoba said Zambia Police Service had continued investigating and have placed the case of the alleged abduction of Pamela Chisumpa as a priority.

“We shall not rest until her whereabouts are known and we are using all legal means at our disposal to resolve this matter,” stated Kajoba.

Kalemba