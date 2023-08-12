POLICE ARREST 4 ZIMBABWEANS BEHIND CAR BREAK INS IN LUSAKA

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has announced the arrest of four Zimbabwean men said be responsible for breaking in cars and stealing various amounts of money.

Hamoonga said at the time of arrest the criminals were using a grey Mark X with a forged number.

The criminal quartet were found with various tools they used to break into vehicles around malls Lusaka.

Despite being responsible for thefts involving huge amounts amounts, nothing was recovered from their rented house in Chalala as they told officers all the proceeds of their crimes are sent to their relatives in Zimbabwe.