POLICE ARREST CHONGWE MAN FOR STABBING WIFE AND HER ALLEGED LOVER

Police in Chongwe have arrested a 45-year-old man identified for allegedly stabbing his wife and another man who he suspected of being in a love affair with his her.

The Suspect identified as Smart Zulu is alleged to have stabbed his wife identified as Barbara Zulu and another man yesterday.

Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi confirmed the matter in a statement to ZANIS today, saying the incident occurred yesterday around 17:00 hours in Chongwe District.

Mr. Chilabi revealed that Police received a report of unlawful wounding from two victims namely Barbara Zulu aged 32 and Patson Kandela aged 39 both residents of Chongwe.

He stated that the two victims reported to police that they were unlawfully wounded by Mr. Zulu.

Mr. Chilabi added that Barbara Zulu sustained a deep cut on the head while Patson Kandela sustained a deep cut on the abdomen and right hand.

“The facts in brief are that the suspect found his wife seated together with Patson Kandela and suspected them of being in a relationship. He then got a knife and stabbed both of them,” Mr. Chilabi said.

He added that the victims are currently admitted to Chongwe District Hospital where they were rushed for medical attention.

Mr. Chilabi further disclosed that the suspect Mr. Zulu is currently detained in police custody.