Police arrest Ecuadorian man for flying drone over Brazil training session

On Tuesday, Brazil’s military police detained three individuals for operating a drone over the Brazilian national team’s training session at CT do Caju in Curitiba, the training facility of first-division club Atlético Paranaense.

The men, who are from Ecuador, Venezuela, and Brazil, were taken in for questioning.

The authorities have not ruled out the possibility of espionage, although no formal arrests have been made at this time.

“Initially [the accusation against the suspects] is of exposing others to a health risk or endangerment, but we will investigate whether they were not using this drone to illegally capture images to make some kind of sale or something like that,” Lt. Everton Taborda of the Curitiba MPs reported to have revealed.

Taborda stated that the police have not yet been able to access the images captured by the drone or review the data stored on the seized computer.

He also mentioned that no criminal charges will be filed against the drone’s owner unless Athletico-PR decides to lodge an official complaint.