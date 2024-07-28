POLICE ARREST FELLOW COPS FOR STEALING FROM ROBBER



COPPERBELT Police have arrested six Criminal Investigation Officers accused of stealing over US$80,000 from a fleeing armed robber.



The six Chingola based detectives who have been charged and detained in police custody are also said to have killed the armed robber, although none of them has been charged with murder as the incident happened “in the line of duty, during an exchange of fire”.



Credit: News Diggers