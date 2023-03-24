Police arrest formerDeputy IG Bonny Kapeso

Police arrest Bonny Kapeso!

Police have officially arrested and charged former Police Deputy Inspector General of Police Bonny Kapeso for Assault Occassioning actual bodily harm contrary to section 248 cap 87 of the law of Zambia.

And Mr Kapesa has also confirmed the arrest.

“Just to confirm to you that Bonny kapeso was arrested yesterday for Assault OABH that allegedly occurred in Kasama in 2016”.

He has however been released on police bond and will appear in court on 5th April,2023.

-Crown TV