POLICE ARREST GRANDSON FOR ATTACKING HIS GRANDFATHER OVER WITCHCRAFT SUSPICIONS



Police in Muchinga Province have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly attacking his 68-year-old grandfather with a knife and a stick over witchcraft suspicions.





The incident occurred on Thursday, January 9, 2025, around 21:00 hours at Kalye village in Chinsali district.



The victim, Vincent Mwansa, sustained a cut on his forehead and general body pains.





According to police, the suspect, Kafula Oberty, and his grandfather were drinking together at a local brew place when they started exchanging words.





Oberty allegedly accused his grandfather of being a wizard responsible for his unsuccessful life.



As the grandfather left the drinking place around 20:30 hours, Oberty followed him and attacked him with a knife and a stick.



The grandfather shouted for help, and by the time others arrived, he was already unconscious.





Police rushed to the scene, picked up the victim and the suspect, and took them to Chinsali General Hospital and Nambuluma Police Station, respectively.



The victim is currently admitted to the hospital, while the suspect is in police custody.





Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola has confirmed to Chete FM News the suspect will appear in court soon.