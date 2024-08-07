POLICE ARREST JOURNALIST THOMAS ZGYAMBO FOR SEDITION



Police in Lusaka have arrested investigative journalist and Chief Consultant of the Zambian Whistleblower Thomas Allan Zgyambo for the offence of seditious practices.



Zgyambo was this morning called for “police interviews” after the Whistleblower published a story that questioned why the government is renting a property in which President Hakainde Hichilema may have an interest.



The article criticised the failure of President Hichilema to publicly declare his assets.

Police then summoned Zgyambo, PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb Emmanuel Mwamba and another person over the matter. Mwamba and his colleague were released after the police learnt that the duo had not shared the same article as initially thought.



Zgyambo is currently detained at Ridgeway police station and will spend the night in custody.