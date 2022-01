POLICE ARREST KBN JOURNALIST

Police have recorded a warn and caution statement for the offence of Destroying evidence Contrary to Section 111 of the Penal Code of the laws of Zambia from F/Petty Chanda aged 38 of plot number 30 Kusiku road Chelston a journalist for Kenmark Broadcasting Network in Lusaka.She has since been released.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON.