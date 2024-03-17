POLICE ARREST KENYAN MAN

….for threatening to sh0ot his wife

Lusaka… March 17, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Police have charged and arrested a 40-year-old Kenyan National identified as Odhiambo Frederick Ochieng for Threatening v!olence and A$sault.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale says Mr. Ochieng, on March 15, 2024 around 18:00 hours, threatened to sh0ot his wife aged 34 using a P!stol after b€ating her.

Mr Mwale said she sustained scratches on her face and general body pains.

“F!sts are believed to have been used to inflict injuries. The wife managed to escape and reported the incident to Police and immediately officers rushed to their house in Mass Media area in an effort to disarm and arrest the suspect,” he disclosed.

“Police officers, on their way together with the victim, found the suspect and in the process of arresting him, he produced a P!stol and threatened to sh0ot Police officers. Officers responded by hitting him with the butt of an AK 47 Rifle and managed to disarm and arrest him.”

He disclosed that the P!stol was recovered loaded with four rounds of ammunitions.

Mr Mwale stated that the suspect is detained in Police custody waiting for court appearance