POLICE ARREST LUSAKA MAN WHO AUTHORED FAKE NOTICE OF CLOSURE OF FNB ZAMBIA

POLICE WARNS PERPETRATORS OF FALSE PUBLICATIONS AND RELATED CRIMES

Lusaka, May 21, 2024

The Zambia Police Service issues a stern warning to individuals engaging in the production and circulation of false publications. Such actions constitute serious crimes under the laws of Zambia and will be met with stringent legal action.

On May 20, 2024, the Police received a report concerning a fraudulent letter purporting to be authored by Ms. Kapumpe Chola, CEO of FNB Zambia. Following prompt and thorough investigations, the Police successfully identified and apprehended the suspect behind this malicious act. The suspect, Nkandu Kataya, aged 37, residing at 50A/1/5 Makeni Farm, Lusaka, and originating from Village Kabuta, Chief Mulakwa, District Samfya, was detained and has since been officially charged.

Nkandu Kataya faces three charges:

1. Making a Document Without Authority Contrary to Section 356(a), Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

2. Forgery and Uttering False Documents Contrary to Section 352, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

3. Computer-Related Misrepresentation Contrary to Section 52(1) of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, No. 2 of 2021, Laws of Zambia.

The suspect is currently remanded in Police custody pending a court appearance.

The Zambia Police Service reiterates that the dissemination of false information, forgery, and other cyber-related crimes are grave offenses. Such activities not only undermine public trust but also carry severe legal repercussions. We will continue to pursue and prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law.

We urge all citizens to refrain from engaging in any form of fraudulent activities and to report any suspicious activities to the Police immediately. The safety and security of our community depend on the cooperation and vigilance of all.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.