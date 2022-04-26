Lusaka mobile money agent fakes abduction!

Police have detained Mike Banda aged 26 a Mobile Money Agent for Theft by Servant and Giving False Information to a Public Officer.

Brief facts of the matter are that on the April 24,2022 at 15:00 hours Lusaka Central Police station received a Docket of case of Abduction from Chisamba Police Station where the accused a Mobile Money Agent M/Mike Banda aged 26 of unmarked house number in Chaisa compound had reported that on April,20 2022 at 18:00 hours whilst walking home was bashed by an unidentified Grey Toyota Prado along Manchinchi road in Northmead of Lusaka and later Abducted by five men who took hostage of him until April 22, 2022 at 17:00 hours when he was dropped off in Chisamba District after stealing his money amounting to K18,000=00.

Police took time to interview both the accused and his employer M/Richard Zulu of house number 16 Lusiwasi road in Kalundu of Lusaka aged 34 and discovered that was no abduction that took place but that the accused after losing the money for his employer he under took a journey to Chisamba District where he lodged a false report.

We would like to warn all those with criminal minds that want to take advantage of the matter we are currently actively investigating by faking abductions that we are equal to the task of uncovering their falsehoods.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON