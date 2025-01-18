Police arrest Lusaka woman for praying with widow, children for resurrection of  husband’s   Skeleton  since 2023

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE.

FOLLOW-UP PRESS STATEMENT ON MURDER -GARDEN COMPOUND

APPREHENSION OF SIXTH SUSPECT





January 18,2025



Refer to our earlier report of a murder incident reported on January 14,2025 at 16:30 hours by Mr. Emmanuel Kalaba, aged 55, regarding the discovery of his younger brother, Mr. George Kalaba, aged 51, in a skeletal state inside his house in Luangwa-Garden Compound.





This serves to inform the public that the Zambia Police Service has apprehended a sixth suspect in this matter. The suspect, identified as Ms. Preteria Mbandama Musela, aged 44, of Luangwa-Garden Compound, was the first individual informed about the death of Mr. George Kalaba.





Ms. Musela physically viewed the deceased’s remains on November 21, 2023 between 10:00 and 11:00 hours.



Further investigations have revealed that Ms. Musela had been regularly praying with Ms. Sylvia Mutoba Kalaba the wife of the deceased, and her children from 2023 until January 13,2025, with the belief that the deceased would resurrect.





Ms. Musela has been detained with the alleged offense of Accessory After the Fact to Murder.



The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to thoroughly investigating this matter and ensuring all suspects involved are brought to justice.





Members of the public are urged to report any information that may assist with this investigation to Emmasdale Police Station,Garden Police Post or their nearest police station.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.