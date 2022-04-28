Police arrest man for threatening to rape Mutale Mwanza

A MAN of Lusaka has landed himself in police trouble after he threatened to “discipline” exquisite Facebook celebrity Mutale Mwanza with rape.

As the heart-wrenching video of abducted mobile money agent Pamela Chisupa went viral last week, the nation held its collective breath in shock and disbelief at the violence she was being subjected to by her captors.

As her contribution to efforts of having Pamela freed, Mutale pledged to put pressure on the abductors by strutting the streets of Lusaka with absolutely nothing covering her voluptuous cornflakes-complexioned body.

In response to the naked parade pledge which Mutale posted on her Facebook page, drooling Chipo Matongo aged 32 responded with a comment “we shall just rape her”.

Matongo’s comment was screenshot and shared hundreds of times on social media with netizens linking him to Pamela’s abductors which got him noticed by police.

Matongo of Kaku Compound was then summoned to Woodlands Police Station where he told officers that his threat was meant to discipline Mutale and fix her awful relationship with clothes.

But officers arrested Matongo and charged him with harassment utilizing means if electronic communication contrary to section 69 of the cyber security and cyber crimes number 2 of 2021.

Matongo’s arrest has been confirmed by Police spokesperson Rae Hammonga in a statement to Kalemba.

Hamoonga said after a brief detention, Matongo was released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Kalemba