POLICE ARREST MAN WHO RAPED A STUDENT AT UNZA

May 4, 2023 – The suspect was arrested on May 2, 2023 around 20:00 hours at a named lodge in Matero. He was identified as Peter Patrick Machabani aged 20 of Makeni in Lusaka.

He is detained in Police custody waiting for court appearance.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer

BACKGROUND 👇 👇

April 8, 2023 – A 19-year-old juvenile of Emmasdale area in Lusaka was raped by unknown person.

Facts of the matter are that on April 7, 2023 at around 22:00 hours, the victim was coming from classes at UNZA going back to the boarding house in Mashland area together with her friend.

On their way, they met unknown people within UNZA car park who offered to drive them to their boarding house. When they entered the motor vehicle, a Toyota spacio, they noticed that they were three men inside the motor vehicle which immediately sped off until they reached S.O.S in Chazanga area along the Great North Road where her friend managed to jump out of the motor vehicle and immediately alerted the Police.

The victim was taken to Chingwere dump site at a named lodge where she was raped by one of the suspects.

The suspects went away with her iPhone and left her in a room at the same lodge. She was only assisted by lodge workers to reconnect with her relatives today, April 8, 2023 at around 02:00 hours. She was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.