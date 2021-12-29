POLICE ARREST MAXWEL CHONGU FOR ASSAULTING TWO PEOPLE IN 2017.

Police have charged and arrested M/Maxwell Chongu aged 40 of house number 1223 Sugar Street Avondale for two counts of Unlawful wounding.

It is alleged that on 4th March 2017,the accused did unlawfully wound M/Richard Sinonge aged 37 by inflicting a deep cut on his left ankle and M/Innocent Nyambe aged 32 a deep cut on the stomach whilst using a machete.

The two victims were attacked by the accused in North-mead area near Total filling Station.

He is in police custody and will appear in court soon.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON.