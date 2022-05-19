POLICE ARREST MoE IMPOSTERS

Police in Lusaka have jointly charged and arrested Peter Mulenga aged 36 and Brighton Chola aged 38 both of Lusaka for the offence of Impersonation of Public officers which occurred on18th May, 2022 in Lusaka around 15:00 hours.

This is in a case in which Vincent Mwape aged 57 of Lusaka the Sole proprietor of Crown Academy School reported that four unknown criminals claiming and purporting to be Chief Inspectors from the Ministry of General Education went to his school with several different identity cards from different ministries.

The complainant became suspicious after he recognized one of the criminals who ran away in May, 2021 as he was going there for the second time. He then called for help from the neighborhood where youths managed to apprehend two suspects whilst the other two sped off using unknown type of motor vehicle which was parked outside the school premises.

The Identity cards have since been confiscated from them and the suspects have been detained in Police custody and will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE SPOKESPERSON