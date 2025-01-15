Police arrest Hon. Mpundu for sedition over his Facebook post

Police arrest Mpundu for sedition over his Facebook post



NKANA member of Parliament has been arrested on seditious charges for allegedly inciting politicians and the public to buy guns and defend themselves.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/185tfjYBBR/?mibextid=oFDknk





According to say statement, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Mpundu aged 42 has been arrested for the offence of Seditious Practices, contrary to Section 57(1)(c) as read with Section 60(1)(i) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





“The brief facts of the matter are that on December 20, 2024, Honourable Binwell Mpundu, using his Facebook page under the name Hon. Binwell Mpundu NKANA MP, published an article titled “DEFEND YOURSELVES WITH EQUAL MEASURE.” Hamoonga stated





“The article allegedly incited members of the public and politicians to acquire firearms in preparation for self-defense.”



Hamoonga said Mpundu’s act was deemed prejudicial to public order in the country





He said Mpundu has been detained in police custody pending the fulfillment of police bond conditions and will appear in court soon.



By Moses Makwaya



Kalemba January 15, 2024