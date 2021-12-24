By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Ndola have arrested Phesto Musonda who has been masquerading as the chief executive officer for Zambezi Portland Cement.

On Tuesday, over 30 vehicles belonging to workers at Zambezi Portland Cement and surveillance cameras were damaged by suspected UPND cadres allegedly hired by Musonda.

The suspected cadres stormed the cement company on suspicion that it is hiding opposition Patriotic Front party regalia in containers.

ZPC chief executive officer Gomeli Litana said the company was non-partisan and the accusations are not true.

Litana claimed that there were some people who do not want him to run the company hence sending people to disrupt normal operations.

Ndola district commissioner Joseph Phiri rushed to the plant and found that the allegations of having PF regalia in containers was false.

It was later discovered that Musonda had hired his boys Jimmy Kalunga and his friend who came with UPND cadres together with UPND Kabushi losing candidate Bernard Kanengo.

But the police in Ndola Thursday afternoon arrested Musonda.

“Yes, Phesto Musonda is detained in police. This is in connection with the conduct that happened at Zambezi Portland Cement plant. You know Phesto has been fighting to take over the plant over the issues of majority share holding. It is now unfortunate that Phesto is now using the UPND party cadres to continue this confusion,” said the police source.

And Copperbelt police acting Commanding officer Tresphord Kasale confirmed the arrest of Musonda.

However, Kasale did not give any details on what charge Musonda will be given.