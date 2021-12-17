Zambia Police in Muchinga Province has arrested three Patriotic Front cadres who stormed ISO FM in Isoka district last year on May 18.

Muchinga Province Deputy Commissioner of Police MUNKONDYA BUUMBA has confirmed the arrests of the three PF cadres to ZANIS in Chinsali today.

Ms. BUUMBA identified the three as WILLARD KAPILA, MISHECK LUHANGA 56, and JOHN KAPIKU 43, all of Kalemelela Village in Chief Kafwimbi’s Chiefdom.

She added that KAPILA was arrested in Mpika on Tuesday this week where he has been hiding and will be transferred to Isoka where he is expected to be formally arrested and charged with two others who are already in police custody at Isoka police station with the offense of criminal trespass.

On May 18, 2020 ISO FM featured President Hakainde Hichilema and two other UPND members in the evening.

Suspected PF cadres stormed the radio station and demanded that the programme be stopped immediately.