Police Arrest Raphael   Nakachinda  for Seditious Practices

Police Arrest Mr. Raphael Managani Nakachinda for Seditious Practices.



October 2, 2024 -The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the general public that Mr. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda, aged 46, has been arrested for the alleged offence of Seditious Practices, contrary to Section 57(1) (b) and Section 60(1) (j) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



The brief facts of the matter are that on September 26, 2024, Mr. Nakachinda allegedly uttered seditious words that were widely circulated in a video on social media. An action which was meant to incite resistance either active or Passive or disobedience to any law or administration thereof.



Mr. Nakachinda has since been detained in police custody. He is currently awaiting fulfillment of police bond conditions.

As Zambia Police Service, We reiterate our commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that any actions that undermine public order and security are dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.