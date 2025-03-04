POLICE ARREST RINGLEADERS IN BRUTAL ASSAULT CASE IN KALOMO



Zambia Police in Kalomo has arrested two ringleaders who appeared in the video brutally assaulting Joshua Sakala aged 27 on the 27th of last month.





On Friday, 28 February 2025, Byta FM News sent a press query to Southern Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka concerning the brutal attack on Joshua Sakala by a mob of men using sticks and a metallic shovel.





Daka, however, said on Sunday this week police arrested two suspects, Liswaniso Liswaniso aged 38 and Benjamin Liswaniso aged 28, who both appeared in the video beating the victim.





Daka said the two are believed to be ringleaders who masterminded the beatings and will help police in apprehending the other suspects with whom they acted together.





He further said Zambia Police remains committed to dealing decisively with all forms of crime and no effort will be spared in ensuring that all lawbreakers are brought to justice.





Joshua Sakala said on Friday that he was abducted by the group of people on suspicions that he was a Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) operative.