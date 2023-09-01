POLICE ARREST SEAN TEMBO FOR HATE SPEECH AGAINST PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA
Lusaka- Friday, 1st September 2023
The Police in Lusaka have arrested Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP), Sean E. Tembo for two charges of hate speech allegedly published on his facebook page, ‘Sean. E. Tembo’.
The charges are under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, 2021.
Tembo is accused of issuing and publishing hate speech against President Hakainde Hichilema.
Lawyers have already arranged sureties in Hon. Christopher Shakafuswa MP for Mandevu Constituency and Kabaso Kampampi MP for Mwansabombwe Constituency
If he can not take harsh criticism, he should never have left his farm. He needs to understand that people are not like his cows, they will question his methods. He needs a thick skin, or to go back to his village. This is a man’s job.