POLICE ARREST SEAN TEMBO FOR HATE SPEECH AGAINST PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

Lusaka- Friday, 1st September 2023

The Police in Lusaka have arrested Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP), Sean E. Tembo for two charges of hate speech allegedly published on his facebook page, ‘Sean. E. Tembo’.

The charges are under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, 2021.

Tembo is accused of issuing and publishing hate speech against President Hakainde Hichilema.

Lawyers have already arranged sureties in Hon. Christopher Shakafuswa MP for Mandevu Constituency and Kabaso Kampampi MP for Mwansabombwe Constituency