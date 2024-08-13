POLICE ARREST SIX PEOPLE FOR AIDING JAY JAY BANDA ESCAPE



…. includes Banda’s wife, two police officers and three correctional officers



Lusaka… Tuesday August 13, 2024



The Zambia Police Service has arrésted six people for allegedly aiding Petauke Central Member of Parliament Hon Emmanuel Jay Banda escape from lawful custody.



This includes Lombe Chali, one of Hon Banda’s wives, two police officers and three correctional service officers.



Police Spokesperson Ray Hamoonga says they all have been charged with the offence of Aiding a Prisoner to Escape Contrary to Section 120 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



“The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public about the arrest of Lombe Chali on August 9, 2024, one of the wives of Jay Emmanuel Banda, who escaped from lawful custody while admitted at Chipata General Hospital. Lombe Chali was formally charged on August 9, 2024, and was subsequently released on Police bond. Following further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the escape, two police officers, Mfungwe Phineas and Kabole Benson, as well as three prison warders, namely: Sakala Moses, Nathan Mbao, and Musa Spider Zulu, were arrested on August 12, 2024 and later released on police bond,” said Mr Hamoonga.



“They all have been charged with the offence of Aiding a Prisoner to Escape Contrary to Section 120 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. All six suspects have been released on Police bond and will appear in court soon to answer to the charges leveled against them.”



Mr Hamoonga further said the Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring that those who breach the law, regardless of their status or position, are held accountable.



“We assure the public that no stone will be left unturned in this matter as we seek to ensure that justice is served. The cooperation of the public is always appreciated in our efforts to maintain law and order. We continue to encourage citizens to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station,” he concluded.