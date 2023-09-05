POLICE ARREST STUDENT FOR SHOOTING AT DOOR OF GIRLFRIENDS ROOM

POLICE have arrested a 38-year-old man of Makeni Bonaventure in Lusaka in connection with the shooting incident that occurred at the University of Zambia students’ Hostel on September 4, 2023.

The student identified as George Banda is alleged to have shot at the door of the female students Hostel where the bullet pierced through and hit the door of the fridge and later penetrated through resulting in hitting one of the buckets.

There where three female students in the room at the time of the shooting at 08:10 hours.

Police officers were alerted and quickly rushed to the scene where an empty cartilage suspected to be of a Pistol was picked and investigations were instituted which revealed that the suspect was looking for his girlfriend only identified as Elizabeth, a student at the University of Zambia, who was not present in the room at the time.

Around 22:00 hours, Police apprehended the said girlfriend who later led them to Makeni Bonaventure where George Banda was apprehended and the pistol with 2 rounds of ammunition was recovered.

The suspect was arrested and detained in Police custody waiting to be formally charged.

MEANWHILE, a 37-year-old man identified as Andyson Mumba of mwalubemba area in Lusaka died after a grinder he was using slipped off his hands and cut his right side of the neck.

He was rushed to Chelstone Clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Body has been deposited in UTH mortuary waiting for postmortem.

Police have opened an inquiry file into the matter.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer