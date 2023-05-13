POLICE ARREST THREE ARMED SUSPECTED CRIMINALS

The Police Patrol Team in Lusaka’s Makeni area around 01:00 hours arrested three armed suspected criminals after intercepting their unregistered Toyota IST.

Police recovered a Pistol, 28 rounds of ammunitions and several house and motor vehicle breaking instruments from the suspects.

They have been identified as Kenneth Makina aged 34 of Monze District, Alfred Mendai aged 35 of Lilayi area and Robbie Banda aged 36 of Jack compound.

The suspects led Police officers to the recovery of a Toyota Mark X bearing registration number BCE 878 suspected to have been used in the commission of offences.

They are all detained in Police custody.

And two people of Matero township in Lusaka were arrested after they were found with laptops that were reported to have been stolen after criminals broke into a house in Roma area.

During interrogations, the two claimed to have bought the items from the Tanzanian nationals.

Police instituted investigations which led to the arrest of four Tanzanians who during interrogations identified themselves as John Esaya, Abachi muhamid, Muhamid Kilafu and Idrissa Saidi.

They were arrested after Police intercepted their motor vehicle in Olympia park.

When the vehicle was searched, one school bag containing two other small bags, a wristwatch and one Hard drive were found. The items were positively identified by the victim as some of the properties stolen from the house.

The four Tanzanians together with the two Zambians are detained in Police custody.

The house breaking incident occurred on May 11, 2023 around 15:30 hours in Roma when the owner of the house was away. All the suspects were rounded-up yesterday.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer