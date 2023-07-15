Police arrest two men from Mutombe and Kaputula villages in Mumbwa for selling an AK47 riffle

TWO MEN OF SHIBUYUNJI’S MUTOMBE, KAPUTULA ARRESTED FOR SELLING RIFLE

Two men of Susu village along Mumbwa-Lusaka road have been arrested for selling an AK 47 rifle following a tip off from a concerned member of the public.

Police officers in the company of the informer went to Susu Village pretending to be interested in buying the firearm, after which the suspects brought the rifle along with 2 bullets.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga tells Byta FM Zambia News that the officer immediately swung into action and apprehended the duo and recovered the firearm.

He says the two have since been arrested and charged for the offence of Prohibited Article Contrary to Section 37 of the Firearms Act Chapter 110 of the laws of Zambia.

Hamoonga identifies the suspects as Dallen Kandela, 43, of Kaputula village, Sibuyunji District and David Moonga, 34, of Mutombe village of in Mumbwa District.

The duo which was arrested on Friday at around 15:00 hours is detained in police custody and will appear in court soon.

