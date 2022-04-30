POLICE ARREST WIFE OF CHILE 1 OVER HER HUSBAND’S MURDER

Copperbelt province police commanding officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed the shooting of Kitwe businessman Richard Chileshe popularly known as Chile 1.

Police have since arrested his wife Annie Monta, 30, for shooting her husband.

“The shooting occurred at around 01:00 hours when the deceased came home and later picked up a quarrel with his wife and in the process he was shot at on his left side of his back and sustained a bullet wound on the right side of his chest where the bullet came out from,” said Zulu.

She disclosed that a 9 mm pistor was used and that an empty catilage was recovered at the scene.

“A Pistol 9mm taurus by make silver in colour, serial number THR 43651 was used . The victim sustained a bullet wound on his left side of the back where he was shot at and on the right side of his chest where the bullet came out. He was rushed to Progress private hospital and later to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body of the deceased has since been deposited to Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem .The firearm with one empty cartilage was recovered from the scene, arrest made,” said Zulu.