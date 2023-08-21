POLICE FORMALLY ARRESTS AND CHARGES CHIYENGE MP GIVEN KATUTA MWELWA FOR THREATENING VIOLENCE

August 21, 2023

Police at Emmasdale Station have formally arrested and charged Honourable Given Katuta Mwelwa an Independent Member of Parliament for Chiyenge for the offence of Threatening Violence.

Brief facts of the matter are that the Honourable was ordered by the Speaker of the National Assembly after being suspended from the house for one week. As she was going out and the journalist was taking photos of her. This irritated her and she started screaming at the journalist, spat in the face of the journalist, manhandled him with the help of other members of parliament and forced him to delete the pictures. This occurred on July 21, 2023 at Parliament building around 09:00 hours.

She has since been released on police bond. She will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON