POLICE ASK MWAMBA TO REPORT TO POLICE

MWAMBA’S OFFICIAL REPORT AGAINST NEWSPOINT TV

Lusaka-12th May 2022

Former Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has been called to the Police over his earlier report against an online newspaper called NewsPoint TV.

On Wednesday 11th May 2022, Mr. Mwamba reported the matter to Woodlands Police Station that he learnt that NewsPoint TV facebook page had defamed him and wrote a false story attributed it to him.

On Tuesday, 10th May, 2022, NewsPoint TV facebook page ran a story; ” ARMY WILL TAKE OVER POWER FROM UPND GOVERNMENT THIS YEAR- EMMANUEL MWAMBA”.

Mr. Mwamba complained to the Police that what published was dangerous and was deliberately designed to bring him into conflict with the law and to also defame him.

He urged the Police to pursue the administrators of the facebook page and help bring the culprit to book.

Mr. Mwamba will appear at the Police Service Headquarters at 11;30hrs