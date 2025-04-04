POLICE ASSURES OF TIGHT SECURITY AT KUOMBOKA CEREMONY



THE Zambia Police Service has assured the public of tight security measures at this year’s Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony of the Lozi People of Mongu District in Western Province.





Assistant Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi emphasised that security preparations ahead of the ceremony which will be held this Saturday have intensified.



Mr Chilabi notes that this is to facilitate a smooth and incident-free traditional event.





He was speaking when he featured on the ZANIS Television Programme dubbed “Police and the Community’’.



Mr Chilabi disclosed that police have highlighted the enforcement of strict speed limits along major routes leading to Mongu.





“Traffic officers will be deployed along highways to monitor and control vehicle speeds, ensuring that motorists adhere to the designated limits,” He added.



Mr Chilabi added that in order to control speed, police have prioritised road safety by deploying officers at key junctions and checkpoints.





He stated that personal safety remains another major focus, with security officers on high alert to prevent criminal activities such as pickpocketing, theft, and disorderly conduct.





Mr Chilabi further encouraged the public to remain vigilant, avoid carrying large amounts of money, and report any suspicious individuals to law enforcement officers.





He disclosed that police have deployed a specialised Marine Unit to patrol the water bodies and respond swiftly to any emergencies.



Zanis