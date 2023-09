Police attempt to stop former President Edgar Lungu from travelling to Ndola

Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Mama First Lady were this morning almost prevented from flying to Ndola.

The Kenneth Kaunda International Airport was surrounded by a heavy police presence keen to stop former President Lungu from using the airport.

Later, President Lungu and his delegation were allowed to pass and proceed to board.

President Lungu will be in Ndola for a Church Programme.