Police attempted to assault my manhood -Mpika MP Hon. Kapyanga

Police attempted to assault my manhood – Kapyanga



MPIKA Central Member of Parliament Francis Kapyanga has raised serious allegations against paramilitary police officers, claiming they harassed him at the Constitutional Court yesterday.



Mr Kapyanga was present to show support for former president Edgar Lungu, who was defending his eligibility to stand in the 2026 general elections.



Raising on a matter of urgent importance in Parliament, Mr Kapyanga claimed that one female police officer almost grabbed his manhood.



“One female police officer almost grabbed my manhood,” he said.

He claimed he was forcefully sent away from the high court premises while attempting to support President Lungu during the proceedings.