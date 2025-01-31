POLICE AWARE OF MR. EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S PLOY TO MANIPULATE LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSES FOR POLITICAL ASYLUM CLAIMS





January 31, 2025-The Zambia Police Service is fully aware of Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba’s calculated attempts to manipulate police responses to his social media postings as part of his efforts to support his request for political asylum in the United States of America.



The Zambia Police Service operates within the framework of the law and has a constitutional mandate to arrest and prosecute any individual who commits an offence, regardless of their political affiliation or status in society. Zambia, as a sovereign state, is governed by laws that apply equally to all individuals. Any person who contravenes these laws will be arrested and subjected to due legal process before the courts of law.



It is, therefore, misleading and deceptive for Mr. Mwamba to create an impression that law enforcement actions are politically motivated. The Zambia Police Service remains professional and impartial in executing its duties and will not be drawn into political theatrics aimed at undermining the rule of law.



We urge members of the public to disregard false narratives that seek to portray lawful police actions as persecution. The Zambia Police Service will continue to uphold its mandate of maintaining law and order without fear or favor.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.