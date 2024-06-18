POLICE BLOCK NAKACINDA FROM VISITING RIZWAN

RAPHAEL Nakacinda was yesterday denied permission to visit Rizwan Patel who has remained incarcerated for more than five months on an aggravated robbery charge which the complainants have told the police was a common assault case.

And the Zambia Police in the company of UPND cadres yesterday stormed Breeze FM Radio station in Chipata where Mr Nakacinda, the Patriotic Front (PF) secretary-general was having a live radio interview.

Mr Nakacinda said he was denied an opportunity to visit Patel and another PF official who were incarcerated under the pretext that the prisons were not allowing visitors because of the outbreak of cholera in the Eastern Province.