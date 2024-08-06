Police boss asks public to help find JJ Banda

Police boss asks public to help find JJ

INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba who has invited the public to help find fugitive Petauke Central member of parliament Emmanuel JJ Banda who slipped the fingers of authorities at Chipata General Hospital.

Banda who before his eacape was facing a charge of aggravated robbery and was due to appear in court.

He was remanded at Namuseche Correctional Facility in Chipata but was taken ill at Chipata Central Hospital on August 1.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu confirmed that Banda who was being guarded by two police officers and three Zambia Correctional Service officers escaped through a window on the second floor of the facility.

The minister told journalists that one of Banda’s three wives had asked the officers to excuse them because they needed some privacy.

Banda then used the opportunity to vanish in the darkness of Chipata City.

Now, Musamba wants the public to help find the law maker.

Musamba has been quoted by ZNBC’s Christopher Miti anyone who may have information relating to the runaway Banda should alert the police.

He encouraged citizens to feel free to inform the police about the matter.

In the meantime, Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Fredrick Chilukutu

has attributed Banda’s escape from lawful custody to negligence by the officers who were guarding him.

The two were speaking to journalists in Chipata today after touring the ward where Banda escaped from last night, ZNBC has reported.

Credit: Kalemba S