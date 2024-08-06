Police boss asks public to help find JJ Banda

Police boss asks public to help find JJ
INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba who has invited the public to help find fugitive Petauke Central member of parliament Emmanuel JJ Banda who slipped the fingers of authorities at Chipata General Hospital.
Banda who before his eacape was facing a charge of aggravated robbery and was due to appear in court.
He was remanded at Namuseche Correctional Facility in Chipata but was taken ill at Chipata Central Hospital on August 1.
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu confirmed that Banda who was being guarded by two police officers and three Zambia Correctional Service officers escaped through a window on the second floor of the facility.
The minister told journalists that one of Banda’s three wives had asked the officers to excuse them because they needed some privacy.
Banda then used the opportunity to vanish in the darkness of Chipata City.
Now, Musamba wants the public to help find the law maker.
Musamba has been quoted by ZNBC’s Christopher Miti anyone who may have information relating to the runaway Banda should alert the police.
He encouraged citizens to feel free to inform the police about the matter.
In the meantime, Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Fredrick Chilukutu
has attributed Banda’s escape from lawful custody to negligence by the officers who were guarding him.
The two were speaking to journalists in Chipata today after touring the ward where Banda escaped from last night, ZNBC has reported.
Credit: Kalemba S
First tell us what wrong he has done to warrant continued detention without trial!
All we know is that JJ Banda is being tortured for old cases the courts disposed of!
JJ is not an ordinary party cadre.
He is an Independent Member of Parliament for Petauke! At least accord him the dignity befitting the honorable member!
Are we scared about the little secrets JJ may reveal?
You have really soiled yourselves on the mistreatment of JJ!
@chikubabe, can’t seriously with sane mind be supporting this lawlessness by this pfidiot? What are talking about being held without taking him to court when his case(s) was referred to the high court till faning illness? Are you in a right headspace or just being a complete pf stupid idiot???