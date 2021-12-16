POLICE CAGE ISOKA PF CADRES FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Police in Muchinga Province have confirmed the arrest of a PF cadre, Willard Kapila and two others for storming ISO FM community radio station.

This occurred when the radio station based in Isoka district hosted Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema at the time he was in opposition last year.

Kapwila will be transferred from Mpika to Isoka where he will be rearrested and charged alongside 56-year-old Misheck Luhanga and John Kapiku, 46, Deputy Commissioner Lucky Buumba has said.

Last year police announced the arrest of the trio for criminal trespass and released them on bond but did not say when they would be taken to court on May 19.

They are facing the same charge.