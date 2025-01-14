Police can’t resist arresting Mumbi just because she’s a woman – Hamoonga
By Mubanga Mubanga
Police spokesperson Rea Hamoonga says Non-governmental Coordinating Council (NGOCC) should not expect the police not to arrest fomer PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri for commiting a crime simply because she is a woman.
Last Friday, NGOCC chairperson Beauty Katebe in a statement charged that the arrest was politically motivated.
Further, Katebe said her arrest had potential to make women shun politics
“As members of the public may recall, not too long ago, in April 2023, Ms Mumbi Phiri was released after spending about 13 months in a correctional facility on murder charges. While it is everyone’s responsibility to be law abiding, we find the arrest of Ms Mumbi Phiri more politically motivated than the pursuit of justice,” Katebe stated.
But with Daily Revelation on Saturday, Hamoonga said the police arrested anyone who committed crime regardless of their gender or
This NGOCC has become political with its new leadership. The fact of the matter is an offence is alleged to have been committed irrespective of gender involved, whether a woman or man, and political persons, and the law has to take its course.
NGOCC shouldn’t encourage lawlessness in women because they are women.
Is this what they stand for?
They are mothers, even when her own juvenile commits a crime she shouldn’t stop the police from arresting or disciplining such a juvenile. How did he/she commit the crime anyway!?
NGOCC please stand in to educate fellow women folk to be good example as mothers. Not the behavior we see from some female Parliamentarians, shouting and using unpalatable words at fellow Parliamentarians, pouring water on each other, storm out of Parley despite floor rules, other even dare to shout at the President in his face…etc. This can’t be the woman we want in power.
Tame your fellow women in power to avoid making high offices they occupy or wanting to occupy look hostile to them.
We regard women as building blocks for morality in our communities and national.
Not distractors or instigators of violence and insecurity. If they do lock them up to separate them from upright women.