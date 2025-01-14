Police can’t resist arresting Mumbi just because she’s a woman – Hamoonga

By Mubanga Mubanga

Police spokesperson Rea Hamoonga says Non-governmental Coordinating Council (NGOCC) should not expect the police not to arrest fomer PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri for commiting a crime simply because she is a woman.

Last Friday, NGOCC chairperson Beauty Katebe in a statement charged that the arrest was politically motivated.

Further, Katebe said her arrest had potential to make women shun politics

“As members of the public may recall, not too long ago, in April 2023, Ms Mumbi Phiri was released after spending about 13 months in a correctional facility on murder charges. While it is everyone’s responsibility to be law abiding, we find the arrest of Ms Mumbi Phiri more politically motivated than the pursuit of justice,” Katebe stated.

But with Daily Revelation on Saturday, Hamoonga said the police arrested anyone who committed crime regardless of their gender or https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/police-cant-resist-arresting-mumbi-just-because-shes-a-woman-hamoonga