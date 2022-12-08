Police charge Garry Nkombo’s driver with careless driving

MINISTERS DRIVER CHARGED WITH CARELESS DRIVING

December 7, 2022 – Police in Chisamba recorded a Road Traffic Accident which occured today around 17:45 hours along the Great North Road at William area.

Involved was a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number BAZ 1588 which was driven by Davy Banda aged 36 of Lilayi area in Lusaka who was driving from the direction of Kabwe to Lusaka with three passengers on board including Honorable Frank Tayali and a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number GRZ 914 CN, the official motor vehicle for Honorable Garry Nkombo who was on board and driven by Panji Simanansa aged 44 of Lusaka West. The motor vehicle was also heading in the same direction (Kabwe to Lusaka).

The accident happened when Mr. Simanansa Misjudged Clearance distance and went to hit into the other vehicle from behind as they were approaching speed humps.

All occupants from both vehicles escaped unhurt.

Honourable Nkombo’s vehicle had its front part extensively damaged while Honorable Tayali’s vehicle had its rear part deformed.

Police have charged Mr. Simanansa with the offence of Careless Driving and he has since paid Admission of Guilty fine.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer