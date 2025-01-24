Police charge George Kalaba’s wife with manslaughter and concealing his death and keeping his skeleton for two years

CASE OF MURDER – GARDEN COMPOUND TURNS MANSLAUGHTER



Lusaka, Friday, January 24, 2025-The Zambia Police Service wishes to update the public on a case that was reported at Emmasdale Police Station on January 14,2025 at 1630 hours by Mr. Emmanuel Kalaba, aged 55, who reported that his younger brother, Mr. George Kalaba, aged 51 of Luangwa – Garden Compound, was discovered dead in a skeletal state in his house.





Following thorough investigations, we wish to inform the public that the police has formally arrested and charged the following suspects:



1.Ms. Sylvia Mutoba, aged 51, wife to the deceased

2.Ms. Preteria Mbandama Musela, aged 44

3.Ms. Wendy Kalaba, aged 27

4.Ms. Sandra Kalaba, aged 22

5.Ms. Natasha Kalaba, aged 19

6.A female Juvenile aged 15





All suspects are residents of Luangwa – Garden Compound. They have been jointly charged with the following offences:



1. Manslaughter, contrary to Section 199 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

2. Concealing Death, contrary to Section 9 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act Chapter 51 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspects are currently remanded in police custody and will be appearing in court soon.





We wish to assure the public that the Zambia Police Service remains committed to ensuring justice is served in this matter. Investigations into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr. George Kalaba are ongoing.





The public is reminded that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER