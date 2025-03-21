Police claim Musyani runs Private Eye Facebook Page with a Katete Businessman, Steven Nyirenda



On Tuesday, Police Officers from the CyberCrimes Unit apprehended Stephen Nyirenda, 36, a businessman and Journalist at Katete FM, in relation with alleged cybercrimes linked to the popular Private Eye official Facebook page.





Nyirenda, of Ibex area, Katete Eastern Province, was apprehended on Tuesday by the alert Cybercrime Task Force following multiple complaints against the Facebook page.





Today, the Police from the Zambia Police Service Headquaters apprehended Elias Musyani in connection with a social media postmade on February 7, 2024, on the same Facebook page titled “She says she willnever leavemy husband alone.”



This arrest follows a complaint filed by Ms. Lucy Shawa on February 9, 2024, alleging harassment through the said post. After conducting intensive investigations, the police have established that Mr. Musyani, along with another suspect Steven Nyirenda, were behind the publication of the post.