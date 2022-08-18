POLICE CLAIM PF CADRE LINKED TO BURGLARY AT ECL’S HOME

UPDATE PRESS STATEMENT ON THE INVESTIGATION REGARDING THE THEFT AT THE RESIDENCE OF THE FORMER HEAD OF STATE*

Following the Burglary and Theft that occurred on 9th August, 2022 at the Former President, His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s residence where two Television Sets were stolen, the Zambia Police Service had instituted vigorous investigations into the matter.



I wish to update the nation that on Saturday 13th August, 2022, Police managed to trace one known Patriotic Front (PF) Party Cadre Angel Chipasha of Chipata Compound who was linked to the theft. Police raided his home but drew a blank because he had shifted during the day to unknown location. However Police managed to trace him in Ten Miles where he had relocated.



On Sunday 14th August, 2022, officers raided his new place and successfully managed to arrest the suspect and in the process recovered one of the stolen Television. Upon interrogation, he alleged that a colleague of his Emmanuel Bwalya, commonly known as Emma also a PF Cadre, had the other Television set.

The two suspects are known to have been frequenting the residence of the former Head of State.



Police is aware that Emmanuel Bwalya is currently on the Copperbelt where he is suspected to have sold the other Television Set.

We would like to appeal to members of the public who could have bought the Television or may have been approached to purchase the stolen Television to report to the nearest Police Station.



Failure to do so may lead to the arrest and prosecution of any person who will be found in Possession of the Stolen Television.



Police have since launched a manhunt for Emmanuel Bwalya so that he is brought to book and possibly recover the remaining Television.



Investigations are on-going and more details will be availed to members of the public accordingly.

Mr. Lemmy Kajoba

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

18TH AUGUST, 2022