POLICE COMMAND SHUFFLES SENIOR OFFICERS

THE police command has, with immediate effect, changed commanding officers in five provinces.

The appointments and transfers involve officers from Lusaka, Copperbelt, Luapula, Eastern, and North-Western provinces.

According to a notice, Deputy Inspector General of Police-Administration Alita Mbahwe confirmed the development.

“Be informed that the police high command has, with immediate effect, directed the staff transfers and appointments of the officers,” she said.

Ms Mbahwe stated that Commissioner of Police for Lusaka Division Creto Kaanza Creator has been transferred to Luapula Division in the same capacity. This move replaces Roy Kashimba, who has been transferred to Lusaka in the same capacity.

She added that North-Western Province Commanding Officer Dennis Moola has been transferred to Eastern Division in the same capacity.

Meanwhile, Eastern Division Commanding Officer Limpo Liywali has been transferred to Copperbelt Division in the same capacity, while Peacewell Mweemba from Copperbelt Division is transferred to North-Western Division in the same capacity.

Mwebantu