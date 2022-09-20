Police Command transfers adulterous Mutinta

The Chinsali based female officer who was caught in the act of allowing a married man in her Castle of pleasure has been transferred from her station.

‘Bashi Bwalya’ (Martin Mulenga), will now have to travel about 6 hours to meet up his lover Mutinta Mildred Njavwa who has has been given a transfer to Chama District, Eastern Province.

Considering reports that the lovers moved in together after Bana Bwalya vacated the house, Bashi Bwalya chooses the Dr Brian Sampa type of advocacy, Bashi Bwalya can cover the 254 Kilometers to breach the long distance within two days according to google maps.

Revealed in a Zambian Police form dated September 19, 2022, addressed to Chinsali and Chama police stations Mutinta, a woman constable, has been transferred by the Muchinga Police Commanding officer to her new post.

This transfer comes after Mutinta and Bashi Bawalya were caught red handed taking turns in maneuvering their waist in a marathon of sexual pleasure by the wife of Shi Bwalya.

Shibwalya a reserve police officer and a general office assistant at the Auditor General’s office in Chinsali was caught with the lover and the act was caught on camera.

In the video, which spread like wild fire on social media, the wife was seen budging into a guest house where the two lovers were utilising as they serviced each under these extreme temperatures to do some bedroom acrobatics, of which the 8 inch mattress and the heavy ‘duty’ Nakonde duvet could bare witness to the extent the day of pleasure unfolded.

Kalemba