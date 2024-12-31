POLICE COMMISSIONER CAUTIONS OFFICERS AFTER SUSPECT ESCAPES IN MAAMBA AND MBABALA



Southern Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka has cautioned his officers against complacency following recent escapes of suspects from lawful custody in Maamba and Mbabala.



In Maamba, sixteen male offenders escaped confinement on 25th December 2024 around 16:00 hours after cutting the hinges of the cell grill door using an unknown object.





Meanwhile, another six male suspects escaped from lawful custody at Mbabala Police Post around 23:50 hours on 29th December 2024 through the main door after damaging its grill door locks.



Daka had since urged his officers to be alert and frequently check on inmates, especially for cells located away from the front desk.





He noted that, especially in this period, inmates took advantage when there were heavy rains to escape unnoticed, hence the need for heightened cell management and security, with outsiders smuggling tools therein.



To enhance security measures, Daka stated that with support from Maamba Collieries, police cells at Maamba Police Station were being worked on.





He added that a similar approach would be undertaken to look for partners who could work on the cells in Mbabala, hinting at efforts to engage the area Member of Parliament for consideration under the 2025 Constituency Development Fund.