POLICE CONDUCT HAS IMPROVED GREATLY UNDER UPND – MWIIMBU



Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says professionalism in the Zambia Police Service has greatly improved since UPND came into office, adding that police brutality is no longer an issue.





Meanwhile, Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II has allocated land for the construction of the new Chongwe Police Station.





Speaking during the commemoration of Police Day, Tuesday, Mwiimbu said officers were no longer engaging in police brutality.



News Diggers