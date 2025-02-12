POLICE CONFIRM ARREST OF PF SYMPATHISER CHANDA NONDE



The Zambia Police Service has confirmed the arrest of Patriotic Front (PF) sympathiser, Chanda Nonde, allaying public fears and allegations that he was abducted.



Confirming the development in a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Nonde has been lawfully arrested for hate speech contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Crimes Act of 2021.



He has also been cited for harassment utilizing means of electronic communication contrary to Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Crimes Act of 2021, as well as the publication of false information contrary to Section 54 of the same law.



The Police Spokesperson explains to Byta FM Zambia that Nonde’s arrest follows due investigative procedures.



Hamoonga has warned what he describes as a small clique of individuals who consistently write ill about the Zambia Police Service.



He stated that while the freedom of expression is respected, those deliberately spreading falsehoods and misuse of terminologies, such as abduction when police officers are executing their constitutional mandate, will be dealt with by law.



