POLICE CONFIRM BMW DRIVER KILLED TWO G4 GUARDS

Brian Mwale Writes:

Police have confirmed that the driver of the BMW found in Chelstone this morning killed two guards in Ibex Hill area after he failed to keep to his near side thereby hitting the two who were going for work around 05:00hrs, killing them on the spot.

Deputy Police Spokesperon Danny Mwale who confirmed the accident has identified the deceased as Edwin Mwiinga and Michael Zulu both of Mtendere East and employees of G4 Security.

Mr. Mwale has also identified the driver as 37 year old Darlington Salamu of ZAF Twin Palm lbex who was driving BMW reg number BCC 447 which has it’s bonnet, front bumper and front wind screen damaged in the accident.

Police could however not confirm if Darlingtone the driver of the BMW is a ZAF officer or not.